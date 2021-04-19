As per Health Department's data, Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the national capital till date. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Just like the rest of the places, wholesale, retail markets in the capital have been plagued by the surge in COVID-19 infection cases. And due to this many businessmen and employees are getting affected in large numbers, infact many have even succumbed to the deadly virus. Therefore, to have some control over the situation, business organizations have started pleading with the Delhi government for a lockdown. Meanwhile, after the Delhi government's weekend curfew, market organizations have also planned to go on a self-lockdown.

Delhi's market closure

The Delhi Kirana Committee of Khari Baoli Market and the Chemical Merchant Association of Tilak Bazaar also announced closure of markets till April 21.

"Today Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal in an emergency meeting with its members has decided to request its members to keep their establishment closed till April 25 in light of very serious condition of the virus spreading at a very large volumes. We will take a decision after assessing the condition on next Sunday," Chandni Chowk traders body president Sanjay Bhargava said in a statement.

"The most alarming aspect is the galloping positivity rate and shortages of hospital beds, oxygen, ventilators and medicines and other medical facilities in use of the epidemic,"

In addition to the main market of Chandni Chowk, other places such as jewelry market Dariba Kalan, Electronics Market Bhagirath Palace, Steel Hardware Market Chawdi Bazaar, Cloth Market Gandhi Nagar and Tractor Pastors Market Maeri Gate have announced the closures till Sunday evening, April 25. Apart from that, business organizations of Mori Gate, Tilak Bazar, Khari Baoli, Daribakalan and Chawdi Bazaar have announced a market shutdown from Monday to 21 April (three days). At the same time, the export surplus cloth merchant association of Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal and Gandhi Nagar Market has announced closure of the market till 25 April. Bhagirath Palace will be closed from 20 to 25 April.

Before this, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) had written a letter to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal demanding a complete 15-day lockdown in the capital. Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders (FESTA) President Rakesh Yadav had also mailed the Chief Minister in this regard and demanded a week's lockdown.

Weekend curfew

The weekend curfew imposed last weekend, from April 16 Friday by the Delhi government proved to be successful. Popular and crowded places of Delhi like Connaught Place, Khan Market, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Nagar and other markets remained closed. Meanwhile, the markets of Old Delhi are closed weekly on Sundays anyway.

With inputs from PTI.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta