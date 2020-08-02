A COVID-19 positive man from South Delhi's CR Park has been booked for carelessly discarding his PPE kit and safety gears on the road

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A COVID-19 positive man from South Delhi's CR Park has been booked for carelessly discarding his PPE kit and safety gears on the road. The development comes days after music composer Shantanu Moitra shared the video on Twitter and urged authorities to take appropriate action in this regard.

"This is a video of a house in C.R.Park Delhi...with likely COVID patients disposing there PPE kits in the gully behind ...this is hazardous and dangerous. Many senior citizens live here and are petrified. Authorities please look into this urgently." read Moitra's Tweet.



In a minute-long video, the potentially-infected protective gear could be seen hanging on overhead electrical wires and lying scattered on road near the house of the accused. Taking cognizance of the video, a Delhi police team visited the spot and files a case against the person. According to the police, since the accused is still COVID-positive, he will be arrested only after he recovers.

Delhi recorded 961 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday taking the infection tally to over 1.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,004, authorities said. As many as 1,23,317 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged while the number of active cases stood at 10,356. Fifteen people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,004, they said. The infection tally stood at 1,37,677. A total of 4,289 RT-PCR and 8,441 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, they said.

