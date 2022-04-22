New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Friday released the Special Operating Procedure (SOPs) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools. This came after the Delhi government on Wednesday reimposed several restrictions including fines for not wearing face masks amid an uptick in new COVID-19 cases across the national capital.

As per the SOPs released by the Delhi government, schools will have to make a quarantine room inside the premises while teachers will have to daily ask the students about the COVID symptoms in them and their parents. Heads of schools also have to ensure that all eligible students, teaching and non-teaching staff as well as support staff of the school is vaccinated and it should be done on top priority.

The COVID-19 guidelines issued for schools further stated that students and staff should not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning. It also said that parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus. "Students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch, stationery items," the SOPs read.

"Teachers are also directed to report to the principal immediately if any student in the class is found with Covid symptoms. The same must be reported to zonal and district authorities and the school may close specific wing temporarily or the area may be cordoned off," it stated.

All entry and exit gates of school buildings should be used to avoid crowding at the time of entry and exit of students, it stated. "Help of volunteers may be taken to avoid crowding and maintaining of Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB). No student and staff should be allowed to enter premises without thermal scanning," the SOP added.

School principals have been advised to hold a meeting with parents as well as school management committees (SMCs) to review compliance of Covid protocols and discuss other confidence-boosting measures among students and parents, the Delhi government said in the SOP.

Reports of infections from schools have triggered concerns weeks after they opened for offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic. Experts have been warning against the closure of schools yet again citing learning losses.

Schools across Delhi-NCR have sprung into action following a spike in Covid cases and are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum and thus avoid a shutdown of the campus.

The Delhi government had last week issued guidelines for schools asking them to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected. The national capital has seen a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. On Thursday, Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid cases. It was 1,009 on Wednesday, 632 on Tuesday and 501 on Monday.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan