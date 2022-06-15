New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: National Capital Delhi on Tuesday crossed over 1000 covid-19 cases and to tackle the current sudden spike, authorities in the capital have ramped up measures such as monitoring the home isolation cases, restocking medicines and keeping track of largely affected areas.

On the account of the sudden spike in cases of coronavirus, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to review the COVID-19 situation and directed officials to ensure genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples in Delhi to "proactively" detect the prevalence of any new variant amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the city.

Underlining the need for enhanced testing coupled with a focus on the strategy of testing, tracking, treating and vaccinating to successfully fight the Covid pandemic, the L-G directed officials to ensure genome sequencing of the cases being reported to detect if there any new variant has emerged.

Another official posted in the New Delhi district said that at the public health centres, there is already testing on-demand, reported PTI.

"In view of the increase in cases, we have also started testing low-risk contacts of the patients, especially in those areas where the positivity rate is high.

"Earlier, low-risk contacts would not be tested and would only be quarantined but now in areas where a high number of infections are being reported, we are testing even those who have minimal chances of infection," PTI quoted the official.

Saxena had also directed officials on Monday to remain vigilant and not let the guard down as far as hospital preparedness is concerned. He appealed to people in Delhi to voluntarily adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday breached the one thousand mark as it logged 1,118 cases, with a positivity rate of 6.50 per cent and two fatalities. It was on May 10 that the national capital had last recorded more than one thousand cases. This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day.

