New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Thursday constituted two committees to prepare an action plan for a possible third wave of coronavirus pandemic particularly keeping the needs of children in mind, and augmenting the health care infrastructure in the national capital including management of beds, oxygen, and drugs. The committees will be chaired by IAS Officer Satya Gopal ACS (Power) and Nodal Officer (COVID-19).

Here’s all you need to know about these committees in 10 points:

• An eight-member expert committee will plan for mitigating the impact of the third wave of Covid-19 and make necessary arrangements to address the special needs of children in the city.

• Another 13 member expert committee will access the present status and project requirements of different verticals of healthcare infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants, and drug supplies.

• Based on the positivity rate indicators the committees will devise clear guidelines on when to announce lockdown or uplift it.

• The committees will analyse data and trends across the globe and conduct modelling exercises to predict the mutating virus.

• The committees will also plan the deployment of manpower, equipment, and other resources in a graded manner.

• All the hospitals in Delhi will be equipped with piped oxygen supply to all oxygen beds.

• The state will ensure all under construction public hospitals are ready for critical patients.

• The requirement of transportation vehicles to procure cryonic tankers and transport oxygen from one state to another will be arranged.

• Creation of a cadre of 10,000 trained paramedical volunteers will be done.

• The committees will also ensure the geographical distribution of all the critical resources in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government recently announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to be given to kin of those who died due to the Covid-19. Compensation of up to Rs 5 lack will also be given in case of death due to lack of oxygen.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha