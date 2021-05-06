Delhi COVID Crisis: The move comes amid several reports of private ambulance charging illegitimately as Delhi continues to reel under an unprecedented wave of coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Thursday capped the pricing of private ambulances in the national capital and warned of strict action against those found overcharging for the service. The move comes amid several reports of private ambulance charging illegitimately as Delhi continues to reel under an unprecedented wave of coronavirus, which has led to overwhelming of hospitals.

"It has come to our notice that private ambulance services in Delhi are charging illegitimately. To avoid this practise, Delhi govt has capped maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge. Strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

As per the new rules, a Patient Tramsport Ambulance (PTA) can charge a maximum of Rs 1,500 for up to 10 km and Rs 100 extra per km over the 10-km limit. Similarly, prices for Basic Life Support Ambulance and Advanced Life Support Ambulance have also been capped. Check details here:

The move comes after several people took to social media, raising the issue of private ambulances charging exorbitant prices for transporting patients and dead bodies in the Delhi-NCR region.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal today thanked the Centre for supplying Delhi with 730 metric tonnes of oxygen and requested hospitals to increase COVID beds that they had to cut down due to shortage of the life-saving gas in the past few days.

If 700 MT of daily oxygen supply is ensured by the Centre, Delhi government can set up around 9,000-9,500 more oxygen beds, he said.

Kejriwal said Delhi received 730 MT of oxygen on Wednesday and the city would require daily supply of 700 MT till the second coronavirus wave lasts.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded 335 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 19,133 new cases even as the positivity rate dropped below 25 per cent for the first time since April 18. This is the third time in the last four days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

Delhi had reported 20,960 cases on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on Monday, 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on last Thursday and 25,986 on Wednesday last week.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta