Delhi COVID Crisis: Kejriwal also announced that Delhi's positivity rate has dropped to 11 per cent as the national capital reported just 6,500 cases in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that his government has decided to set up 'Oxygen Concentrator Bank' in every district of the national capital to meet the shortage of liquid medical oxygen in the city-state.

"We're starting oxygen concentrator bank today. Essential to provide oxygen to COVID patients, on time. We've started this for such patients. 200 such banks set up in every dist. Our team will provide the concentrator at doorstep of patients in home isolation, if neededm," Kejriwal said at a virtual press conference.

Kejriwal also announced that Delhi's positivity rate has dropped to 11 per cent as the national capital reported just 6,500 cases in the last 24 hours. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo credited the lockdown behind the decline in cases but didn't reveal whether the restrictions will be lifted after May 17 or not.

"Corona's impact is going down in Delhi. 1,000 ICU beds have been set up within 15 days, our doctors and engineers have set an example," he said while lauding his government's efforts.

Kejriwal had imposed a lockdown in Delhi on April 19. It was extended on May 1 and then again on May 9 after the city-state continued to see a spike in cases.

Several medical experts and doctors have also credited the lockdown behind the dip in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. However, they have warned against lifting restrictions, fearing that cases might rise again if appropriate COVID-19 norms are not followed.

As per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 20,000 while 12.88 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, the national capital currently has more than 71,000 active COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma