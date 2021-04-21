Delhi COVID Crisis: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday urged the Centre "with folded hands" to provide medical oxygen to Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the central govermment for increasing the quota of oxygen for the national capital amid several hospitals facing acute shortage of oxygen amid the frightening spurt in COVID-19 cases. "Central govt has increased Delhi’s quota of oxygen. We r very grateful to centre for this," he tweeted.

An Aam Aadmi Party leader informed that the Centre has increased Delhi's oxygen quota from 378 MT to 500 MT. The Delhi government had sought 700 MT to meet the current need.

Hours before the announcement by Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged in a press briefing that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply to Delhi from a plant in Faridabad.

Several hospitals in Delhi also alleged that the Haryana government was not allowing vendors to supply oxygen to them and there is only limited stock left as hundreds of coronavirus patients battled for their life in these healthcare facilities.

At 4:30 pm, Delhi's ganga Ram Hospital had five hours of oxygen left. St Stephen's Hospital said they had only two hours of oxygen left around 4 pm. Max Hospitals said two of their hospitals -- at Shalimar Bagh and Patparganj -- have supplies of two and three hours.

Earlier in the day, some major government and private hospitals in Delhi received fresh stock of medical oxygen, averting a crisis just in time. Gangaram Hospital received 4,500 cubic metres of oxygen supply from a private vendor before 3 am. Another supplier sent 6,000 cubic metres of it later. This stock should last till 9 am on Thursday, as per officials.

An official at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital confirmed that a truck carrying oxygen from a firm reached them around 1:30 am. Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, said a truck carrying oxygen from a vendor reached the facility around 3 am. LNJP and GTB have 400 ICU beds each. All of theme are occupied.

A record 28,395 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths marked the aggravation of the pandemic situation in Delhi on Tuesday as the positivity rate shot up to 32.82 per cent -- meaning every third sample came out positive -- amid a "serious oxygen crisis" unfolding in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday urged the Centre "with folded hands" to provide medical oxygen to Delhi and his deputy Manish Sisodia said there will be chaos in the city if the stocks are not replenished by Wednesday morning.

"Most hospitals in Delhi have only eight to 12 hours of oxygen left. We have been asking the Centre to increase its supply for the last seven days. There will be chaos in Delhi if hospitals do not get enough oxygen by Wednesday morning," Sisodia had tweeted in Hindi.

