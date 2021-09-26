New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the horrific shootout inside the courtroom of Rohini court, the Delhi Police on Saturday nabbed two other accused in connection with firing killing three people including dreaded gangster Jitendra Gogi and two assailants who fired on Gogi.

According to the police sources, as quoted by news agency ANI, the two arrested accused have been identified as Umang and Vinay. Two gunmen disguised as lawyers shot gangster Jitender Gogi on Friday inside the Rohini court. The assailants took out their weapons from under their lawyers' robes and opened fire at Gogi. Special force personnel escorting the gangster then fired back, killing both the attackers on the spot.

The two assailants were present at the court dressed as a lawyer, the police said adding that the other two accused were absconding since the shootout. According to the police sources, all four assailants met at a mall and left for the court.

The police said that it was planned that Umang -- one of the arrested accused -- will wait outside in a car as a backup while the other three would go inside the courtroom to eliminate Gogi. But since the plan failed, Umang fled away. The police said that the arrests are being made on the basis of some unusual activities captured in the CCTV near gate no. 4.

Video footage of the courtroom firing incident, which exposed security lapses in the system, showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207. Police had said the incident happened around 1.15 pm when Gogi was taken to the courtroom for a hearing.

According to an FIR registered in connection with the Rohini court shootout, Sub-Inspector Vir Singh, who was part of the security team engaged in the exchange of fire, in his statement said several innocent people could have lost their lives if there was no immediate retaliation against the two armed assailants.

Singh said that since the duo was armed with weapons and they were firing indiscriminately, it was not possible for the police team to nab them "physically", especially when the judge, court staff and advocates were inside the courtroom, and anyone could have died.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had told ANI, "In view of his criminal record, Gangster Jitender Mann Gogi was being produced before the court today, under strict security arrangements but 2 people impersonating as lawyers, opened fired at him and killed him. Police responded and neutralized the two."

"There was no other injury to anyone be it judges or public...It's a sensational case, seems like this incident was executed with advanced planning. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch," the police official said.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan