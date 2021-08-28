Domestic Violence Case against Yo Yo Honey Singh: Noting that "no one is above the law", the Delhi Court directed Hirdesh Singh to appear before it again on September 3.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Delhi Court on Saturday sought the medical report and income tax returns of popular rapper and pop singer Hirdesh Singh, who is professionally known as 'Yo Yo Honey Singh', against whom a domestic violence and mental harassment case has been filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, reported news agency ANI.

Noting that "no one is above the law", the Delhi Court directed Honey Singh to appear before it again on September 3. This came after Singh's counsel sought his exemption from personal appearance, citing his ill health. However, Singh's counsel has assured the court that the rapper would submit his medical records and income tax return details at the earliest.

Singh's wife has filed a domestic violence and mental harassment case against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. "Due to mental harassment and cruelty imposed upon her over a period of time, she also suffered from symptoms of depression and sought medical help," she had said in her plea, filed through advocates Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap.

However, the Bollywood singer has dismissed the allegations, calling them "false and malicious" and said that he is "deeply distressed by the false allegations levied against him". "I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature," he had said in an Instagram post.

Singh and Talwar had tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma