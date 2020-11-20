Umar Khalid was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police on September 14 after 11 hours of interrogation in connection with the communal riots in the national capital that killed over 50 people and injured hundreds others.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Delhi court on Friday extended till November 23 the judicial custody of former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with Delhi riots.

The two were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conferencing at the end of their judicial remand on Friday, news agency IANS reported.

JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, Jamia Millia Islamia students Asif Iqbal Tanha and Gulfisha Khatoon, former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider, President of Jamia Alumni Association Shifa-Ur-Rehman, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and activist Khalid Saifi had also been booked under the anti-terror law in the case.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. In their attempt to prevent violence, 108 police personnel received injuries and two died.

The special cell of the Delhi Police have named fifteen people as accused in its 10,000-page chargesheet filed over the riots. The charge sheet does not have names of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as accused. The two will be named in the supplementary chargesheet as they were arrested a few days ago.

