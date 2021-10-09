New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his concerns over the shortage of coal and said that the national capital could face a "power crisis" if appropriate steps are not taken.

"Delhi could face a power crisis. I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it. In the meanwhile, I wrote a letter to Hon'ble PM seeking his personal intervention," Kejriwal tweeted.

Seeking PM Modi's immediate intervention, Kejriwal said that Delhi is facing a coal shortage since August. He requested PM Modi adequate coal should be diverted from other plants to plants like Dadri-II and Jhajjar TPS, which are supplying to Delhi.

"I draw your attention to the prevailing coal shortage situation that is continuing since August/ September for the third month in a row. It has affected the power generation from the major central generating plants supplying power to Delhi," he said.

Delhi could face a power crisis. I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it. In the meanwhile, I wrote a letter to Hon’ble PM seeking his personal intervention. pic.twitter.com/v6Xm5aCUbm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 9, 2021

Earlier in the day, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain also held a crucial meet with the representatives of power distribution companies to discuss the "power crisis" in the national capital. Following the meet, he said that only one day stock of coal is left in thermal power plants from where Delhi gets electricity.

"There's a coal shortage even when production plants aren't running at full capacity. Appeal to Centre look into the matter. We have a Power Purchase Agreement where they're giving us half of the electricity. We've come to point of rationing," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"There is a possibility of politics as it appears to be a man-made crisis similar to the oxygen crisis. We have 3.5 times more production capacity than what we require and still, we aren't able to produce power," he added.

Not just Delhi, several other states in India have expressed concerns over the shortage of coal. The Centre, however, has assured that adequate amount of electricity is available in India. Demand for industrial power has surged in India after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with increased economic activity driving up coal consumption in the world's second largest consumer of the commodity.

According to a report by Reuters, over half of 135 coal-fired power plants in India, which supply around 70 per cent of the country's electricity, have fuel stocks to last less than three days.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma