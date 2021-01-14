Delhi Coronavirus Vaccination: While addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said that as per the guidelines released by the Centre, 100 people will be vaccinated at each site in a day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted at 81 locations across the national capital on January 16, adding that the number of centres will be increased to 175 in a few days and then to 1,000 centres.

While addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said that as per the guidelines released by the Centre, 100 people will be vaccinated at each site in a day. Vaccination will be done on four days in a week -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, he said.



"So far, we have received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre. Each person will be administered two doses and the Centre provides 10 per cent extra vaccine, taking damage into account. So the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for around 1,20,000 health workers," Kejriwal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The Delhi government had earlier said that healthcare staff and frontline workers will be vaccinated during the first phase of vaccination drive. The AAP government had also said that teachers in state government and municipal corporations schools will also be included in the category of frontline workers for vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also held a review meeting on Thursday with officials from the health department, heads of hospitals and all-district officials to review preparations under the Delhi government's government''s COVID vaccination rollout plan.

Meanwhile, the first phase of coronavirus vaccination will begin across the country from January 16. The central government had said that nearly 3 crore healthcare staff and frontline workers and 27 crore people above the age of 50 and then those under 50 with co-morbidities will get vaccine shots will be inoculated in the first phase of vaccination drive in India.

