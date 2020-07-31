While issuing its guidelines for the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of lockdown, the Delhi government said that it has decided to end the night curfew in the national capital that was in effect from 10 pm to 5 am.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after the Centre’s decision to allow yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday issued its guidelines for ‘Unlock 3.0’.

While issuing its guidelines for the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of lockdown, the Delhi government said that it has decided to end the night curfew in the national capital that was in effect from 10 pm to 5 am.

Allowing more economic activities, the state government permitted weekly bazaars (markets) on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all necessary COVID 19-appropriate measures in place.

"It was decided today that the street hawkers will be permitted to function in the future without any limitations on operating hours," the Delhi government noted.

As Delhi government issues guidelines for Unlock 3.0, here’s what will be allowed and what will remain closed across national capital from August 1:

What activities have been permitted:

* Weekly bazars (markets) are allowed on a trial basis for a week while ensuring social distancing norms

* Street hawkers are allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm on a trial basis for a week

* Hotels are allowed to open normally as they are not linked with COVID care centres

* Hospitality services as permitted under Centre's unlock guidelines

What’s not permitted in Delhi:

* The Delhi government is yet to take a call on opening of yoga institutes and gyms

* Metro rail services will continue to remain closed

* Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will not be allowed to open

* All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations

Delhi is third worst-hit state in India by the deadly coronavirus. According to state health department, the novel pathogen has affected over 1.34 lakh and claimed nearly 4,000 lives in Delhi so far.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asserted that the situation in the city-state is under control, asserting that was no need to impose a second lockdown in the national capital and called it a "matter of satisfaction".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma