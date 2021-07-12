Earlier on Friday, Delhi government had closed down Karol Bagh’s Gaffar and Naiwala markets.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi government issued an order on Monday, to announce the closure of popular Janpath market until further orders for flouting COVID-19 norms.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi government had closed down Karol Bagh’s Gaffar market and Naiwala market till the end of Sunday over violations of COVID-19 norms which the government said, “may cause a super-spreader event”.

Laxmi Nagar, Rohini DDA markets were shut

Before Karol Bagh’s markets, East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and Lajpat Nagar Central markets were ordered to stay shut last week over similar violations of COVID-19 norms.

DDA market in Sector 13, Rohini was also ordered to stay shut till July 12 for gross violations of norms in lace to control the spread of virus, including that by the shopkeepers and traders themselves.

Madangir reopened, traders told to keep guard up

Three days after it was initially shut down on accounts of not following COVID-19 norms, Madangir central market reopened from Thursday last week.

As of present, the markets, malls and shopping complexes in the National Capital are allowed to remain open between 10 am to 8 pm. Market associations, traders and owners of shops are told to ensure that customers and visitors follow Covid norms such as wearing of masks and maintaining designated social distancing.

No shopkeeper is allowed to operate outside the allocated shop, and the entry and exit is supposed to be regulated both by the respective market associations as well as the police.

A strict lockdown was put in place in Delhi on April 19 in the light of a surge in Covid-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic which smashed across the nation.

From May 31, as the cases of COVID-19 started to decline, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government started loosening restrictions in a phased manner. Markets in the city were allowed to open from the third week of June but while adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

Delhi on Sunday reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths due to the same as Test Positivity rate further declined to 0.07 per cent. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Delhi has inoculated 88,96,884 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma