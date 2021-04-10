Delhi COVID Restrictions: In its new guidelines, the Delhi government said that restaurants, bars, cinema halls multiplexes can operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the Delhi government on Saturday night imposed fresh curbs in the national capital, banning all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings. The new guidelines will remain in force till April 30.

In its new guidelines, the Delhi government also imposed restrictions on gatherings in marriages up to 50 persons and said that restaurants, bars, cinema halls multiplexes can operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

It also said that only 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals, adding that all swimming pools will remain closed except for training of sportspersons participating in national and global events.

All schools, colleges and coaching institutions will also stay closed till further orders in the national capital, the guidelines stated, adding that Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses will run at 50 per cent of their capacity.

"It will be mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival. If found without report, mandatory quarantine of 14 days," the Delhi government guidelines read.

The fresh restrictions come hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the national capital but said that fresh restrictions will be imposed in the city to control the spread of the infection.

"Lockdown is not an option, however, we will be putting some restrictions in place to contain the spread of the virus. We will release the restrictions in the coming few days. COVID centres are being rebuilt and some have already started functioning," he said in a statement.

"We are currently in a comfortable position with reference to beds and ventilators. We will ensure that the people of Delhi stay safe, to the best of our abilities," he added.

Delhi has been hit by the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a spike in cases over the last few days. On Saturday, the city recorded 7,897 fresh cases of COVID-19 due to which the positivity rate mounted to 10.21 per cent. Meanwhile, 39 more people died due to the infection in Delhi on Saturday, taking the death toll to 11,235.

