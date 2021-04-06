New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital till April 30 amid rising COVID-19 cases. The night curfew will start from 10 pm and will continue till 5 am.

This comes after a proposal to impose a night curfew in the national capital is being considered by the Delhi government in view of rising coronavirus cases on Monday. "A proposal for imposing night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 pm to 5 am," a senior government official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet. "As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," the chief minister had said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan