Lajpat Nagar Central Market is at least fifth major marketplace in the national capital which has been closed down by the authorities for flouting COVID-control protocol.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi’s popular Lajpat Nagar central market has been ordered to close by the authorities for flouting COVID-control norms such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distance to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) asked Lajpat Nagar Market Traders Association to show cause why action should not be taken against them for violating COVID norms.

Lajpat Nagar market will remain closed until futher orders, DDMA clarified.

The order states that under the supervision of the SDM of the area as well as other members of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour enforcement teams, when inspection was conducted at the Lajpat Nagar Central Market gross violation of Covid-19 rules was found. Following this, the call to shut down the market was taken.

Lajpat Nagar Central Market is at least fifth major marketplace in the national capital which has been closed down by the authorities for flouting COVID-control protocol. Earlier, the cotton market in Old Delhi's Sadar Bazar was ordered to close down on July 5-6 for flouting Covid-19 norms. Before that Laxmi Nagar market was ordered to close down by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Following Laxmi Nagar market, Nangloi's Janta market and Punjabi Bagh's Punjabi Basti markets too were closed down until July 6.

"Amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and considering gross violation of existing health protocol under Covid appropriate behaviour in these markets, the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh under DDMA Act, 2005, do hereby order for shutting down the entire market of Punjabi Basti and Janta Market, Nangloi from July 4 to 6," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Punjabi Bagh, Shailesh Kumar had said in a statement.

Between April 19 to May 30, Delhi was under complete lockdown, following which as the COVID-19 cases started to drop, gradual unlocking of the National Capital started.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma