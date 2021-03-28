Delhi COVID Restrictions: Limiting the gathering of people, the Delhi government on Saturday said that stringent action will be taken against those found violating Holi guidelines issued in wake of the rising coronavirus cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has issued guidelines for the Holi celebrations in the national capital amid fears over second wave of coronavirus. Limiting the gathering of people, the Delhi government on Saturday said that stringent action will be taken against those found violating Holi guidelines issued in wake of the rising coronavirus cases.

The Delhi government also put a cap of 200 people in weddings and marriage functions. It also said that only 50 people will be allowed at funerals in the city-state, adding that it will be compulsory to maintain social distancing and use face masks.

"In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 people, and in open spaces numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, with a ceiling of 200 people subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser," the Delhi government order read.

While coronavirus cases are rising in Delhi, the state government has denied imposing a lockdown in the national capital. It has asserted that the situation in the city-state is under control but has urged people to take all necessary precautions to break the chain of the infection.

"There is no possibility of lockdown. There has already been a lockdown and there was a logic behind it. At that time, no one knew how the virus spreads. It was then said that there is a 14-day cycle from being infected to ending the infection. Then the expert said that if all the activities are locked for 21 days, the virus will stop spreading. Even then the lockdown kept extending but despite this, the coronavirus spread did not stop. I think lockdown is not a solution," news agency ANI quoted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain as saying.

"There were fewer cases earlier but it has increased now. So we have increased the number of testings and conducting 85,000-90,000 tests every day, which is more than 5 per cent of the national average. We are also doing contact tracing and isolation," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma