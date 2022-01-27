New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday lifted the Delhi weekend curfew in wake of the significant decline in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The DDMA has also decided to do away with the odd-even system for the opening of shops in Delhi markets, however, the night curfew in the national capital will continue till further orders.

In the DDMA meeting, chaired by Delhi LG and attended by CM Arvind Kejriwal, it was also decided to allow wedding ceremonies in the national capital. However, a cap of 200 people or 50 per cent capacity has been imposed on the banquet halls and venues. Meanwhile, the government has also allowed dine-in services in bars and restaurants with 50 per cent capacity.

In a big relief for producers, the Delhi government has also allowed cinema halls to reopen with a 50 per cent cap on total capacity, while government offices can also operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Regarding the reopening of schools, the DDMA said that a decision will be taken in the next COVID review meet till then the schools in the national capital will remain closed. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Wednesday recommended the DDMA to reopen schools and said that the closure of schools has hampered children's lives and confined them to one room. He said that a generation of children will be left behind if do not open schools now.

Traders in many parts of the city have also been protesting against the restrictions and demanded the curbs be lifted, including those imposed on shops selling non-essential items being permitted to open on alternate days based on an odd-even system.

The Delhi government had earlier last week proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops in view of the pandemic situation but Lieutenant Governor Baijal suggested maintaining the status quo on the restrictions till the situation improved further. The LG office, however, had approved the government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff strength.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan