Delhi Coronavirus News Updates: Currently, the novel coronavirus has infected 2,67,822 people in Delhi and claimed 5,193 lives so far.

Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has urged people not to panic, saying the COVID-19 surge seen in September "seems to have plateaued" and should show a "rapid fall".

"The overall case fatality rate on Friday was 1.95 per cent, so less than 2 per cent. It used to be 3.5 per cent and above earlier. Also, cases which were coming in excess of over 4,000 per day have come down over the past few days. So, the surge we saw in September seems to have plateaued, and it should see a rapid fall," Jain said while interacting with reporters on Saturday.

Jain's remarks comes at a time when the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30, has been growing at an alarming rate across the country, especially in Delhi. Currently, the virus has infected 2,67,822 people in Delhi and claimed 5,193 lives so far.

The Delhi Health Department has informed that 46 coronavirus deaths were reported in the national capital since Saturday, which is the highest in over 70 days. It further said that 3,372 new cases were reported during the same period.

According to the state Health Department, the positivity rate in Delhi stands at 9.32 per cent while the average death rate for the last 10 days is 0.94 per cent. Meanwhile, 2,32,912 people in Delhi have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the city-state's recovery rate to 86.96 per cent.

'Scale of testing to remain same in Delhi'

Jain has also confirmed that the scale of testing in Delhi will remain the same. He has also informed that the next round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital will begin from October 1.

"The results of the last sero-survey are to be put first before the High Court, so, it seems there will be a delay in starting the next round, as it takes time to do preparations, so October 1 starting date it seems highly unlikely," news agency PTI quoted Jain as saying.

Containment Zones in Delhi:

Meanwhile, the city officials have informed that more than 100 containment zones were added in the last 24 hours in Delhi. Currently, Delhi has more than 2,200 coronavirus containment zones, said officials, adding that the number of red zones was 2,124 on Friday and 2,231 on Saturday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma