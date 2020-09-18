Delhi Coronavirus News Updates: This is the seventh time in the last 8 days Delhi has recorded over 4,000 new cases. The Delhi government has also significantly ramped up testing in the last few days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a second surge in cases, Delhi during the last 24 hours recorded 4,432 new cases of the deadly coronavirus taking the national capital’s overall COVID-19 caseload to 2,34,701 on Friday.

This is the seventh time in the last 8 days Delhi has recorded over 4,000 new cases. The Delhi government has also significantly ramped up testing in the last few days.

The death toll in the national capital also climbed up to 4,877 after 38 new fatalities were reported from across the city during the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, the national capital had registered a record single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases, taking the city's infection tally to over 2.30 lakh, while 33 more deaths were reported.

The active cases on Thursday rose to 31,721 from 30,914 on Wednesday, while 1,94,516 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals in Delhi.

The positivity rate in the national capital is 7.38 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 84.40 per cent, the latest health bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stands at 2.08 per cent.

Subsequently, the number of containment zones in Delhi also jumped to 1,670 on Thursday from 1,637 on Wednesday.

Check district-wise list here:

North Delhi: 190

New Delhi: 138

North West: 163

South West: 289

West Delhi: 207

South East: 86

South Delhi: 162

Shahdara: 110

East Delhi: 127

North East: 52

Central Delhi: 146

Total: 1,670

Amid a spike in the cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said COVID-19 cases in the city will show a rise in the next 10 days as testing capacity has been quadrupled. He asserted that the plan is to contain the spread of the infection in the long-run through effective isolation.

Since August 18, cases in the city have been coming in the four-figure count. According to the Delhi government, out of the total number of 14,521 beds in COVID hospitals, 6,783 are vacant. It said 2,700 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned under the Vande Bharat Mission and by bubble flights.

Posted By: Talib Khan