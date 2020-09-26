Meanwhile, the tally of active cases in the capital declines to 30,867 from 31,125, the previous day, while the number of discharged and cured patients rose to 2,33,583 in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in Delhi reached 2,64,450 on Friday after 3,827 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from across the national capital during the last 24 hours. Delhi has been witnessing over 3,500 new cases from last week.

Subsequently, the death toll in the national capital also climbed up to 5,147 after 24 new fatalities were recorded in Delhi during the last 24 hours, a latest bulletin by Delhi health authorities said. The fresh cases came as the Delhi health authorities conducted 59,1334 tests on Thursday, of which 3,827 came out to be psoitive.

Meanwhile, the tally of active cases in the capital declines to 30,867 from 31,125, the previous day, while the number of discharged and cured patients rose to 2,33,583 in the national capital.

On Thursday, 3,834 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the city, which had taken the coronavirus tally to over 2.60-lakh mark, while the death toll had risen to 5,123. The psoitivity rate in Delhi stood at 6.47 per cent while the recovery rate was at 86.38 per cent. The case fatality rate in the national capital stood at 1.95 per cent.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up the testing in the national capital from past few weeks. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 59,183 (3,714) on September 24.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Delhi also jumped to 2,231 from 2,059 on Thursday.

Here's the list of containment zones in Delhi:

North Delhi: 221

New Delhi: 195

North West: 244

South West: 388

West Delhi: 241

South East: 122

South Delhi: 227

Shahdara: 161

East Delhi: 129

North East: 86

Central Delhi: 217

Total: 2,231

