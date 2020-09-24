Delhi Coronavirus News Updates: Of the total 2,56,789 cases, 30,836 are active cases in Delhi, while 2,25,353 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a single-day spike of 3,714 new COVID-19 infections, Delhi’s coronavirus tally on Thursday crossed the grim milestone of 2.50 lakh cases and reached 2,56,789.

Subsequently, the death toll in the national capital also crossed the 5,000-mark and reached 5,087 after 36 new fatalities were recorded in Delhi during the last 24 hours. These fresh cases count came out of the more than 59,580 tests done the previous day.

Of the total 2,56,789 cases, 30,836 are active cases in Delhi, while 2,25,353 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the national capital. The number of people in home isolation further dropped to 17,834 compared to 18,464 the previous day.

The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 6.23 per cent while the recovery rate was over 86 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.98 per cent.

The second surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi came as the government ramped up testing from past few weeks. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4,071) on September 19.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 49,221 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 10,359 in all adding to 59,580.

The number of containment zones in Delhi also jumped to 1,982 on Thursday from 1,937 on Tuesday.

Check district-wise list here:

North Delhi: 217

New Delhi: 160

North West: 215

South West: 330

West Delhi: 231

South East: 110

South Delhi: 187

Shahdara: 137

East Delhi: 138

North East: 73

Central Delhi: 184

Total: 1,982



Meanwhile, Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the health authorities have identified 33 “emerging hotspots” based on the caseload in these areas.

Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Model Town, and Paschim Vihar are among the areas identified by the authorities as “emerging hotspots”, according to a Hindustan Times report. The administration is drawing out a strategy with a focused response system for COVID-19 containment, the report stated.

The report further said that the identification of “emerging hotspots” is a part of the Delhi government’s increased focus on micro-surveillance with active COVID-19 cases in the national capital rising by more than 170 per cent in a month.

Posted By: Talib Khan