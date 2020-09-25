Delhi Coronavirus News Updates: The positivity rate on Thursday stood at 6.48 per cent while the recovery rate was 86.09 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.97 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a single-day spike of 3,834 new cases, the coronavirus tally in Delhi rose to over 2.60 lakh on Friday. As per the latest figures by Delhi health authorities, the overall COVID-19 caseload in the national reached 2,60,623.

The death toll in the national capital also climbed up 5,123 after 36 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours from across the city. These fresh cases were detected after more than 59,183 tests were conducted the previous day.

The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 31,125 from 30,836 the previous day, 2,29,498 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the national capital.

The positivity rate on Thursday stood at 6.48 per cent while the recovery rate was 86.09 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.97 per cent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi also jumped to 2,059 from 1,987 on Wednesday after the fresh spike in cases were recorded in the national capital.

Here’ the list of containment zones in Delhi:

North Delhi: 221

New Delhi: 164

North West: 229

South West: 341

West Delhi: 234

South East: 115

South Delhi: 193

Shahdara: 147

East Delhi: 136

North East: 72

Central Delhi: 207

Total: 2,059





The number of tests conducted and the corresponding fresh cases reported ranged from 24,198 tests (resulting in 2,312 positive cases) on September 1 to 59,580 tests (3,714 cases) on September 23.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Thursday stood at 49,369 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 9,814, in all adding to 59,183 total tests, according to the health bulletin.

Posted By: Talib Khan