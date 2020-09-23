Delhi Coronavirus News Updates: The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday, was over 1.38 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 26.37 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the health authorities have identified 33 “emerging hotspots” based on the caseload in these areas. The administration is drawing out a strategy with a focused response system for COVID-19 containment, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The report further said that the identification of “emerging hotspots” is a part of the Delhi government’s increased focus on micro-surveillance with active COVID-19 cases in the national capital rising by more than 170 per cent in a month.

Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Model Town, and Paschim Vihar are among the areas identified by the authorities as “emerging hotspots”.

The report quoted a top official saying that the revenue department compiled a list of COVID-19 hotspots in each of Delhi’s 11 districts based on the number of cases reported between September 1 and 16 and found that there was a sharp uprward trend in cases in market areas such as Connaught Place, Karol Bagh and South Extension.

The national capital's COVID-19 case count mounted to over 2.53 lakh on Tuesday with 3,816 more people contracting the viral disease, while 37 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,051, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4,071) on September 19.

The number of rapid-antigen tests conducted on Monday stood at 49,554 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 9,459 in all, adding to 59,013, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday, was over 1.38 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 26.37 lakh.

Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta