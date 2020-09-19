Delhi Coronavirus News Updates: The death toll in the city also climbed up to 4,907 after 30 new fatalities were recorded from across the national capital during the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the second surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that he feels community spread of COVID-19 is prevailing in Delhi and it should have been admitted by the central government now.

Satyendra Jain, however, said only the Central government or the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) can comment on the community spread of coronavirus in Delhi.

"When people in such large numbers are getting infected in Delhi and other parts of the country, it should've been admitted that there is community spread... but only ICMR or the Central government can comment on this," Satyendar Jain said as reported by news agency ANI.

The Delhi health minister’s comment came on the day when Delhi's coronavirus tally breached the 2.38 lakh mark with 4,127 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported during the last 24 hours. With the latest spike in cases, the coronavirus toll in Delhi stood at 2,38,828.

This is ninth day consecutive day when Delhi has recorded over 4,000 new coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the national capital had registered a record single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases, taking the city's infection tally to over 2.30 lakh.

The active cases on Friday also rose to 32,250 from 31,721 the previous day in Delhi. The positivity rate is 6.76 per cent, a decline from 7.38 per cent the previous day, while the recovery rate is 84.44 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 2.05 per cent.

Subsequently, the number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,751 from 1,670 on Thursday.

Check district-wise list here:

North Delhi: 195

New Delhi: 143

North West: 166

South West: 299

West Delhi: 219

South East: 97

South Delhi: 165

Shahdara: 121

East Delhi: 127

North East: 57

Central Delhi: 162

Total: 1,751







Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain also said that there has been a downward trend in COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital and it will lead to good results by next week.

"The positivity rate was 6.76 per cent on Friday. It has remained below 7 per cent in the last two-three days. Last week, it was around 8 per cent," he said.

Posted By: Talib Khan