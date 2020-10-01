Delhi Coronavirus News Updates: Under the new Unlock5.0, the Delhi government has decided to provide more relaxations to weekly markets.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after the Centre released the guidelines for Unlock 5.0, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (APP) government has said that the status quo on prohibited and permitted activities in the city-state will be maintained till October 31.

In its order, the state government said that two weekly markets will be held in the city per day per zone instead of one from Thursday. Noting that further relaxations will be provided to the people in the national capital, the state government said that a decision on permitting all such activities will be taken in a 'graded manner'.

"The situation of Covid-19 has been reviewed and it has been decided that status quo in respect of prohibited/permitted activities (including activities on trial basis) may be maintained in NCT of Delhi till 31.10.2020 or further orders, whichever is earlier," the state government said in its order.

"It has also been decided that opening of two weekly markets per day per zone in all three municipal corporations/ New Delhi Municipal Council/Delhi Cantonment Board may be allowed instead of one weekly market per day per zone," it added.

What about public gatherings in Delhi?

According to the order issued by the Delhi government, all social, academic, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions, as well as other gatherings and large congregations, will continue to be prohibited across the national capital. However, 50 people will be allowed in marriages and 20 in funerals.

"It is further directed that all social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions/other gatherings and large congregations shall be continued to be prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi," it said.

What about cinema halls and movie theatres?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will soon hold a meeting about the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi and will decide on reopening of movie theatres and cinema halls in the city.

When will schools reopen in Delhi?

Although the Centre has allowed the schools to reopen from October 15 in a graded manner, media reports claim that the Delhi government is not very keen on reopening of schools and will make a decision only after reviewing the pandemic in the city-state.

"Schools in Delhi have anyway been ordered to stay shut till October 5. So, a decision is likely to be taken within the next four days. Central universities such as Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will also have to wait for DDMA orders," Hindustan Times quoted a government official as saying.

Coronavirus in Delhi:

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has affected over 2.79 lakh people and claimed more than 5,300 lives in Delhi so far. In its daily updates, the state government on Wednesday evening said that 3,390 fresh cases and 41 new fatalities were reported in the city-state in last 24 hours.

The state government has also said that the number of containment zones in the national capital also jumped to 2,570 on Wednesday from 2,505 on Tuesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma