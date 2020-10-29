Delhi Coronavirus News: However, the minister also stated that there is a possibility that the national capital is already witnessing the third wave of COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that it is too early to say that Delhi is witnessing a third wave of coronavirus cases and we must have to wait for another week to definitively say it. However, the minister also stated that there is a possibility that the national capital is already in that phase.

"It is too early to say that Delhi is experiencing the 3rd wave of #COVID19 cases. We must wait for another week in order to definitively say that, but it possible that we're already in that phase", Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, said as quoted by news agency ANI, on the latest spike in COVID cases in Delhi.

Satyendar Jain's comments came a day after Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of over 5,000 cases since the outburst of the pandemic in the country. Delhi has been recording an average of 4,000-plus cases for the past week.

Further, the minister stated that the rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital was not unexpected and also said that the authorities have changed their testing strategies.

"This is the season of festivals and it has become slightly cold as well. We have made some changes to our strategy. Now, when a person tests positive, we also test his entire family and all his close contacts. We do this not just once but twice - the second time after 4 to 5 days."

"Unlike earlier, when we used to wait for symptoms to appear in family members and other close contacts, the entire contact circle is being tested immediately, he said, adding, "Our aim is to ensure that not even a single case is missed, he said in the backdrop of a proposed meeting of top officials today to discuss prevention and suppression measures in Delhi".

"This (increased testing) could be a reason why the numbers are spiking. But it is the best strategy to contain this disease. We are hopeful that we will see good results soon. We have strengthened contact tracing as well," Jain said.

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the deadly pathogen, with the national capital reporting 5,673 new infections on Wednesday. The active cases also rose from 27,873 on Tuesday to 29,378 till Wednesday night. Delhi had reported 4,853 cases on Tuesday which was the highest single-day spike till then.

Till now, the national capital has reported over 3.7 lakh cases of coronavirus out of which more than 3.3 lakh people have recovered and discharged from the hospitals across the city.

Posted By: Talib Khan