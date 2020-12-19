Delhi Coronavirus News: Addressing a virtual press conference, the AAP supremo also said that pollution factor induced by stubble burning was the cause for the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi in November.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on Saturday said that the third wave of COVID-19 in the national capital is ending now, adding that the positivity rate in the city has dipped to 1.3 per cent.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the AAP supremo also said that pollution factor induced by stubble burning was the cause for the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi in November.

Noting that Delhi is doing more COVID-19 tests than the United States of America (USA), Kejriwal said that active cases in the national capital are down to about 12,000.

"When COVID cases started increasing here, some told me that no. of tests should be decreased or commit fraud in testing. Similar fraud was being committed at other places to show lower no. of cases. I instructed doctors and officers that lives of people are most important," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Coronavirus cases across the national capital had seen a surge in November and the city was reporting an average of over 5,000 COVID-19 cases daily. Experts had suggested that the rising levels of pollution were the main reason behind a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city-state.

However, the national capital has now able to control the surge. On Friday night, the Delhi Health Department informed that only 1,400 fresh cases and 37 new fatalities were reported in the national capital during the last 24 hours.

It also said that the positivity rate in Delhi stood at 1.6 per cent. This is the fourth consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent. It was 1.51 per cent on Thursday, 1.96 per cent on Wednesday and 1.9 per cent on Tuesday.

