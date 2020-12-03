Delhi Coronavirus News: The decision was taken after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, that witnessed a sharp surge in the coronavirus cases during the month of November.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The AAP government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that they are not planning to impose any night curfew in the city or in some parts of it as of now. The decision was taken after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, that witnessed a sharp surge in the coronavirus cases during the month of November.

Delhi government's response came a week after the High Court asked them to immediately take a decision on imposing night curfew in the national capital and implement it without any delay if needed.

"The Delhi government has taken a considered view, after assessing the situation, to not introduce restrictions on movement at night", the status report submitted by the Delhi government in High Court reads.

"The Delhi Government has been taking all necessary measures, as required and demanded, by the ever-changing circumstances and (remains) committed to making every effort to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital," it further added.

In the status report filed in court, the Delhi government has said that it has for now issued an order directing that status quo be maintained with regard to permitted and restricted activities in the city till December 31. "Therefore, no new activity has been permitted/ allowed till December 31".

The submission was made before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad in response to the court's query on November 26 as to whether night curfew would be imposed in Delhi to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection, as has been done in some other states.

The court, meanwhile, directed the Delhi government to "focus on testing and tracing" to deal with the COVID-19 infections numbers in the national capital. It also said that the time to declare results should be brought down to within 24 hours from 48 hours or more even now, adding, the labs can message the results to people on their mobile numbers, which are taken at the time of sample collection, and it can be put up on the websites later.

Posted By: Talib Khan