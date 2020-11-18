Delhi Coronavirus News: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to take a call on shutting down markets which have the potential to become COVID-19 hotspots.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, which continues to with a spurt in infections in the last three weeks.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to take a call on shutting down markets which have the potential to become COVID-19 hotspots, for which he has already sent a proposal seeking nod from the Centre.

Yesterday, the Delhi government had used the term of local "lockdown" in its press release, but later it revised it to "shut down". Deputy Chief Minister manish Sisodia also clarified that the state government had no plans to impose any kind of lockdown in the national capital, adding that "better hospital management and better medical systems" was the solution to the crisis.

A day after Kejriwal spoke of reimposing certain restrictions, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday reverted to the earlier cap of 50 guests at marriage functions instead of 200 allowed through its October 31 order.

The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000-mark for the first time. The single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11. The city had recorded 104 deaths in a day on November 12, the highest in five months.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded 7,486 COVID-19 infections and a record 131 fatalities, continuing with the alarming spurt in infections, which the Kejriwal government has attributed to the worsening pollution levels and the ramped up testing.

