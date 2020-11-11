Coronavirus news: In a first, Delhi's daily coronavirus cases surged above 8,000, pushing the overall tally to 4,59,975

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a first, Delhi's daily coronavirus cases breached the 8500-mark logging 8593 cases in the last 24 hours and pushing the overall tally to 4,59,975, the Delhi health department said. The city's death count due to the virus went up by 85 and reached 7228, it said. A total of 7,264 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered people in the state to 4,10,118, the department said in its statement. The previous highest single-day spike till date here, 7,830 cases, was recorded on Tuesday. The positivity rate stood at 13.40 percent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The rate of active cases stood at 13.40 percent and Covid-19 death rate at 0.99 per cent.

Earlier on Wednesday, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS), director, Dr Randeep Guleria indicated that super-spreader events can be the reason behind the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

“What happens is if in a crowd one does not wear a mask, a person who may be asymptomatic and is highly infectious he can spread the disease to a large number of people in the crowd. If they get the disease, they will take it to the area they go to, their own family members, their relatives and they will again spread the disease." he told news agency ANI.

He, however, expressed hope that a vaccine could bring in some amount of normalcy.

"The winter season amid the Covid-19 pandemic will be very challenging, but a vaccine will be there sometime early next year, hopefully in February-March, and then there have some degree of normalcy," said Guleria in an interview to IANS.

However, hhe underlined the importance of "aggressive" Covid-appropriateiate behaviour in tackling the spread.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha