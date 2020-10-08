Delhi Coronavirus News: Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city, however, from the last week of September, it has started to come down a bit.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus tally in the national capital rose to near 3-lakh mark after 2,871 new cases were reported from the city during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi also climbed up to 5,616 with 35 casualties during the last 24 hours. According to the health authorities, the total number of cases in Delhi now stood at 2,98,107.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the capital dropped to 22,186 on Wednesday from 22,720 on Tuesday taking the COVID-19 recoveries in Delhi to 2,70,305. The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 5.57 per cent while the recovery rate was crossed 90 per cent, the bulletin said, adding the case fatality rate stood at 1.88 per cent.

Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city, however, from the last week of September, it has started to come down a bit. The Delhi government has also significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Delhi again rose to 2,734 from 2,697 on Tuesday. After rising steadily for over 40 days, the number of containment zones marked in the national capital to contain the spread of COVID-19 fell for the first time to 2,697 on October 6, a marginal dip compared to the figures the previous day.

Check district-wise list here:

North Delhi: 192

New Delhi: 292

North West: 251

South West: 484

West Delhi: 230

South East: 141

South Delhi: 367

Shahdara: 186

East Delhi: 181

North East: 113

Central Delhi: 297

Total: 2,734





The Delhi government on Wednesday also announced that all weekly markets to function in the national capital with immediate effect. The decision was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the city. Until now, the DDMA had allowed only two such markets to open daily in every municipal zone.

The Delhi government also permitted reopening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), such establishments will remain closed in COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital.

The decision to allow the reopening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes was taken after the COVID-19 situation in Delhi was reviewed. However, authorities have not yet taken any decision on reopening of swimming pools, colleges and coaching institutes.

Posted By: Talib Khan