New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the second time, Delhi during the last 24 hours recorded 3,037 new cases of coronavirus taking the city's overall COVID-19 caseload to 2,82,752 on Friday. The death toll in the national capital also rose to 5,401 after 41 new fatalities were recorded from across the city during the same period of time.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded 41 COVID-19 fatalities, while on Tuesday, 48 deaths were reported, the highest number of fatalities recorded in a day since July 16 when the city saw 58 fatalities.

Since August 18, cases again are being reported in four-figure count in the city. The surge in cases came after the Delhi government ramped up testing in the past few days. The fresh cases reported on Thursday came out of the 55,423 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The active cases tally on Thursday also dropped to 26,738 from 26,908 the previous day.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,615 on Thursday from 2,570 on Wednesday. Here is the list of district-wise containment zones in Delhi as of 30/9/2020.

North Delhi: 226

New Delhi: 248

North West: 270

South West: 451

West Delhi: 241

South East: 153

South Delhi: 310

Shahdara: 173

East Delhi: 175

North East: 118

Central Delhi: 250

Total: 2,615

Meanwhile, the Centre had also announced the guidelines for the fifth phase of phase-wise upliftment of coronavirus-mandated lockdown, dubbed as Unlock 5.0 with mire relaxations including the reopening of cinema halls with 50 per cent capacity. However, the Delhi government has said that the status quo on prohibited and permitted activities in the city-state will be maintained till October 31.

In its order, the state government said that two weekly markets will be held in the city per day per zone instead of one from Thursday. Noting that further relaxations will be provided to the people in the national capital, the state government said that a decision on permitting all such activities will be taken in a 'graded manner'.



Here's what's prohibited in Delhi during Unlock 5.0:

According to the order issued by the Delhi government, all social, academic, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions, as well as other gatherings and large congregations, will continue to be prohibited. However, 50 people will be allowed in marriages and 20 in funerals.

Schools in Delhi will remain closed till October. However, the Centre has allowed reopening of schools in a graded manner, some media reports suggest that the Delhi government is not in a view to open schools in Delhi any time soon.

According to a media report, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will soon hold a meeting about the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi and will decide on reopening of movie theatres and cinema halls in the city.

