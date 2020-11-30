Satyendar Jain in reply to the CM's tweet said orders for this will be issued immediately. Currently, the price for RT-PCR testing in a private lab in Delhi is Rs 2,400.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has issued directives to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test in the national capital, saying it will help those going to private labs for COVID-19 tests.

"I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs," Kejriwal tweeted.

Though these tests are conducted for free in government hospitals, they cost Rs 2,400 in Delhi's private labs.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in reply to the chief minister's tweet said orders for this will be issued immediately.

Several states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan capped the RT-PCR test pricing after Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in May that it would no longer regulate the prices and it would have to be done by the states.

The Supreme Court is already hearing a plea seeking directions to cap the cost of RT-PCR test in private labs at Rs 400 across the country. The plea has claimed that while the test actually costs Rs 200, different rates are being charged across the country.

Recently, the Delhi and central governments launched mobile testing vans offering free coronavirus tests. The move came after Home Minister Amit Shah asked Delhi government to ramp up COVID-19 testing and increase the hospital beds for coronavirus patients.

So far, Delhi has recorded more than 5.6 lakh COVID-19 cases with 9,066 deaths. The city's daily coronavirus infections remained below the 5,000-mark for second day on Sunday with 4,906 fresh infections with 68 deaths.

