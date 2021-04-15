The meeting comes in the backdrop of experts recommending a lockdown or a curfew in Delhi as the COVID-19 situation in the national capital continues to worsen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the grim situation due to the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today at 11 am to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the city. Apart from this, the CM will also meet Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary and other senior officials on the coronavirus situation in Delhi at 12 noon.

"In view of the spread of Covid-19 infection, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the situation with Lieutenant Governor at 11 am on Thursday," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted on Wednesday.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of experts recommending a lockdown or a curfew in Delhi as the COVID-19 situation in the national capital continues to worsen as the city registered the highest single-day spike of 17,282 fresh COVID-19 infections and 104 related deaths on Wednesday. The total infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438. There are 50,736 active cases so far. With 104 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall COVID-19 death toll of the national capital now stands at 11,540.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with LG and other officials:

11:10 am: Experts have adviced to impose a lockdown in Delhi as the national capital continues to register record number of daily infections from past few days.

11:00 am: Arvind Kejriwal will also meet Delhi Health Minister and other top officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the city.

10:45 am: Meanwhile, India on Thursday registered over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections, while 1,038 fatalities were reported during the day. This is the highest ever single-day spike the country has ever witnessed.

10:30 am: As COVID-19 cases and fatalities increase in Delhi, the city's largest Muslim cemetery, is running out of space for the burial of Coronavirus victims. The administration of the ITO-situated Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam, says that the number of COVID-19 bodies has been increasing since April 4.

10:10 am: On Wednesday, health minister Satyendar Jain said that the Covid-19 cases are rising very rapidly every single day and “there is no slow down” in the spread of the pandemic in the national capital.

10:00 am: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed the Covid-19 situation in Delhi as “worrisome” and issued a stark warning asking people to step out of their homes only if it is urgent.

