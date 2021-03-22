Delhi recorded 888 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to over 1 per cent for the third consecutive day on Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra saw a slight dip in daily COVID-19 caseload as the state reported 24,645 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 fresh cases, the highest rise in a single day.

The dip in cases comes on a day when state health minister Rajesh Tope said people must follow COVID-19 safety protocols if the state is to avoid another lockdown. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if the new cases continue to climb, Tope told reporters

He also said that the Centre has told the states that the gap between two shots of Covishield vaccine will be 45 to 60 days instead of the present 28 days. The gap between doses of Covaxin will be same as earlier, that is 28 days.

There are 1.77 crore people who are eligible for the vaccine in the current phase and the state will need 2.20 crore doses for them, Tope said, adding that the government was striving to complete this phase in three months.

Gujarat

Gujarat, on the other hand, recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,640 coronavirus cases on Monday which took the caseload to 2,88,649. The previous record of daily increase in the state was of November 27 when 1,607 new cases had come to light.

Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the third day on the trot on Monday, while seven people succumbed to viral disease, the highest since February 4.

The number of active cases rose to 3,934 from 3,618 a day ago, while the case positivity remained over 1 per cent for the third consecutive day, according to a bulletin.

The 888 new infections, the highest in nearly three months, pushed the tally of COVID-19 cases reported in the city till now to 6,48,872, while 6.33 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. Delhi had registered 823 cases on Sunday, 813 on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday, according to official data.

The number of fatalities in the national capital linked to COVID-19 has risen to 10,963 with seven people dying from the pathogen in a day. The was the highest since February 4 when a similar number of fatalities were recorded.

On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the daily cases have begun to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

Karnataka

Karnataka recorded over 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 and ten fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,71,647 and the toll to 12,444, the Health department said on Monday.

This is for the seventh consecutive day that the state is reporting over 1,000 new cases, however it has come down from 1,715 infections on Sunday.

On Sunday, India registered 46,951 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump since November 7, taking the country’s tally to 1,16,46,081 amid concerns of a second wave of the pandemic.

In the last one week, India has seen the sharpest surge in fresh cases in nearly four months after the virus had seemed to ebb.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta