Delhi Coronavirus News: Delhi recorded its highest single-day death due to covid-19 after 104 patients succumbed to the infection, pushing its overall death tally to 7332

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi recorded its highest single-day death due to covid-19 after 104 patients succumbed to the infection, pushing its overall death tally to 7332, Delhi health department said. The only time it recorded a higher number of deaths was on June 16 (93).The capital has been witnessing an average of 70 to 80 deaths daily due to the third wave of coronavirus. The city logged 7053 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 4,67,028. A total of 6,462 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered people in the state to 4,16,580, the department said in its statement.

The number of new cases reported on Thursday was lower than that of Wednesday, the number of people who were tested also decreased. On Wednesday, the city recorded its highest single-day spike with 8593 fresh cases. On Wednesday, 64,121 tests were done, according to the government’s bulletin. On Thursday, 60,229 tests were conducted.

Officials in the Ministry and medical experts advised strict adherence to government guidelines to minimize to the fatality rate.The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) in its report earlier this month suggested that"adults of any age with certain underlying medical condition are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19".

Earlier on Wednesday, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS), director, Dr Randeep Guleria indicated that super-spreader events can be the reason behind the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

“What happens is if in a crowd one does not wear a mask, a person who may be asymptomatic and is highly infectious he can spread the disease to a large number of people in the crowd. If they get the disease, they will take it to the area they go to, their own family members, their relatives and they will again spread the disease," he told news agency ANI.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha