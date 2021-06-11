Delhi Unlock 3.0: Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with DDMA on Saturday after which it is expected that he will make an announcement regarding the relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown curbs in Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government earlier this month started the Unlock process of the national capital which was placed under a lockdown since April in wake of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on June 1 announced Unlock 1 under which he permitted construction activities and factories to resume, keeping in mind the lowest strata of the society, the labourers and migrant workers.

Meanwhile, earlier last week on June 7, the Delhi government further relaxed the lockdown curbs and allowed several other activities including markets on an odd-even basis, metro services, offices with limited capacity among others.

Now as the weekend is approaching, speculations regarding the activities likely to be opened in the third phase of the Unlock process started making rounds. However, no official word regarding what activities will be allowed have been made by the authorities.

Meanwhile, a report by Dainik Jagran has stated that the resumption of hotels, gyms, and weekly markets is likely to be postponed. Also, wedding ceremonies in public places will also remain prohibited under the Delhi Unlock 3.0.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday after which it is expected that he will make an announcement regarding the relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown curbs in Delhi.

What is currently closed in Delhi?

Weekly shops

Gyms

Restaurants for dining

Cinema Halls

Salons

Spas

Bars

Educational Institutions, Coaching Centers

Parks

Gardens

Weddings in public places

What's open in Delhi currently?

Delhi Transport Corporation buses with 50 per cent capacity

Liquor Shops (Odd-Even basis)

Government and private offices with 50 per cent capacity

Delhi Metro with 50 per cent capacity

Essential Goods shops (All Days)

Restaurants only for takeaways

Market and Market Complex (Odd-Even basis)

Malls (Odd-Even)

