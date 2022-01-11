New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday announced its revised guidelines for the containment of the deadly COVID-19 and ordered the closure of all private offices in the national capital, except those falling under the exempted category. The DDMA also advised the employers to encourage work from home module amid the deteriorating COVID situation in Delhi.

Delhi has been witnessing an alarming surge in new COVID-19 cases with the national capital recording nearly 20,000 new infections daily. Delhi, on Monday, logged 17 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 19,166 infections in a day as the positivity rate rose to 25 per cent, the highest since May 4 last year.

The DDMA also suspended dine-in facilities at restaurants in the city and shut down bars in view of the surge in coronavirus cases, but decided against imposing a full lockdown yet. Apart from this, it was also decided to allow only one weekly market per day per zone.

These decisions were taken during the DDMA meeting to review the COVID situation in Delhi. The DDMA meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also discussed ways to strictly enforce existing restrictions to check the spread of the coronavirus and its Omicron variant.

As per the existing rules, restaurants were allowed to operate the dine-in facilities at 50 per cent of their seating capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM. Bars in the city were also permitted to open with a 50 per cent seating capacity from 12 noon to 10 PM.

The experts and officials of the Delhi government also discussed reducing the seating capacity in Metro trains and city buses from the current 100 per cent to 50 per cent, according to an official present in the meeting.

However, there were differences on this issue with officials citing huge crowds at bus stands and Metro stations when the seating capacity was reduced to half after the DDMA imposed a Yellow alert on December 28. The full seating capacity was later restored to 100 per cent to avoid crowding at Metro stations and bus stops.

Delhi logged 17 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 19,166 infections in a day as the positivity rate rose to 25 per cent, the highest since May 4 last year, according to the city health department's data on Monday. The city had reported the same number of Covid deaths on Sunday too. In just 10 days, Delhi has recorded 70 Covid deaths.

The 22,752 new cases reported on Sunday was the highest since May 1 last year when the city saw 25,219 infections with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent. Delhi saw fewer cases on Monday with the number of tests conducted the previous day being lower than the day before.

(With Agencies Inputs)

