Delhi COVID Crisis: State Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that all Delhiites will be administered with coronavirus vaccine within 3 to 4 weeks of its availability.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the national capital, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the entire Delhi will be administered with coronavirus vaccine within three-four weeks of its availability.

"Whenever the vaccine is available in Delhi, within 3-4 weeks it will be administered all over the national capital with the help of our health facilities such as polyclinics," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jain's statements comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune to review the coronavirus vaccine development work.

Following the visit at Zydus Cadila's manufacturing the facility, PM Modi lauded the scientists who are working on developing a coronavirus vaccine, saying his government is actively supporting them.

"Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey," PM Modi tweeted.

While the Zydus Cadila has commenced phase-II clinical trials of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is undergoing phase-3 trials. Meanwhile, Covishield, which is being developed by Pune's Serum Institute of India (SII) and AstraZeneca, is also in its phase III trials in India.

Meanwhile, the highly contagious coronavirus has affected 5.56 lakh people and claimed nearly 9,000 lives in Delhi so far. As per the state health department, 5.09 lakh people have recovered from coronavirus in Delhi while the positivity rate in the state stands at 8.51 per cent. The active number of cases, on the other hand, is at 38,181 in Delhi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma