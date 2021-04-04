Delhi Coronavirus Cases: This is the third consecutive day when the cases have surged over 3,500 cases. Currently, the total number of cases in the national capital is 6,76,414

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Delhi recorded 4,033 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate rose to 4.64 per cent, according to the health department. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 6,76,414. A total of 21 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the third consecutive day when the cases in the national capital have surged over 3,500 cases. On Saturday, Delhi reported 3,567 cases.

Currently, the active cases in Delhi are 13,982, whereas the death toll stands at 11,081. With over 4,000 cases, the state has reported the highest one day spike of this year. According to the official data, last year, On December 1, 4,000 cases were reported and on December 4, the cases reported were 4,067.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the ongoing fourth wave of coronavirus in Delhi is not that serious thus there is no need of imposing any lockdown. He further said in his statement, "if there is any need to do so in the future, we will consult the people."

He also said, "this wave is less serious. The number of deaths are fewer and less patients are in the hospitals and ICU as compared to the third wave when 3,000-4000 cases were coming up daily on an average. Most are recovering in home isolation.”

On Sunday, a total of 86,899 tests were conducted in the national capital. Out of this number, 54,472 were RT-PCR test and 32,427 were Rapid antigen test.

The National Capital witnessed the first wave of coronavirus last year in June. In August-September, it was the second wave in Delhi, and the third wave took place in October-November. Now, the national capital is witnessing the fourth wave of coronavirus.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma