New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an urgent meeting at 5 pm on Sunday to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital Delhi. The meeting will also be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The meeting has been called amid a rapid spike in new Covid-19 cases in Delhi over the last few days. During the meeting, an action plan to keep the new virus cases in check will be discussed.

The Delhi CM has said that the national capital is witnessing the third wave of coronavirus cases and blamed the rising air pollution behind the rapid spike. He also hoped the situation will improve soon.

The national capital reported 7,340 new coronavirus cases and 96 deaths on Saturday. According to the Health Ministry data, the total coronavirus cases in Delhi has now reached 4,82,170. The number of active cases has also risen to 44,456 with 7,519 deaths.

41,100 new cases in India in last 24 hours

Meanwhile, with a single-day spike of 41,100 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed the 88 lakh-mark, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 447 deaths were reported during the same period. This is the seventh consecutive day when the country reported less than 50,000 new coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further informed that the COVID-19 caseload in India stands at 88,14,579 while the death toll has reached 1,29,635, taking the country's mortality rate to 1.47 per cent.

The Health Ministry also noted that there is a decrease of 1,503 inactive coronavirus cases across the country in the last 24 hours. Currently, 4,79,216 are still suffering from COVID-19 infection in India.

