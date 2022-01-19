New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Wednesday reported 13,785 new Covid cases with 35 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With a cumulative positivity rate of 23.86 percent. the national capital saw a 17.9 percent jump in daily cases from yesterday. The capital’s recoveries stand at 16,580 and active cases at 75,282. Meanwhile, Mumbai on the same day logged 6,032 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths.

In Mumbai, the total count of cases of the disease in Mumbai has gone up to 10,17,999.

During the last 24 hours, 18,241 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in Mumbai to 9,66,985.

In Mumbai, 538 patients were hospitalised during the last 24 hours. Currently, with 5,058 beds out of a total of 38,109 being occupied by the patients, the bed occupancy rate is 13.3 per cent.

Positivity rate not low enough to ease restrictions: Delhi Health Minister

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain speculated that the city is likely to record around 13,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. He further said that the positivity rate has come down from 30 percent to 22.5 percent but it is not low enough to ease the restrictions in the national capital.

."We will observe the positivity rate for three to four more days as it has started coming down to take any decision on the restrictions," Jain said.

Currently, there are at least 78,112 active cases in the national capital, as compared to 83,982 cases on Monday.

Situation Under Control, No Reason To Panic: BMC in Maharashtra

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that the current COVID-19 situation in the city and its adjoining regions was "under control" and there was no reason for citizens to panic.

"Yes, everything is in control now. Cases are coming down. The number of positive cases had peaked at 20,000 around January 6 to January 9. But on January 15, the cases had come down to 10,000 and for the last three days, they have come down to 7,000," Senior counsel Anil Sakhre said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh