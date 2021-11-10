New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday (November 8) issued a notice to Justdial to investigate its role in promoting s*x rackets in spas in the national capital, New Delhi. Justdial is an Indian tech firm that provides a digital directory for a range of services.

Along with the notice, the DCW also issued a notice to the Delhi Police crime branch, asking them to register a case in the matter. The commission had received many complaints of alleged prostitution rackets being run from spas in Delhi. This led to the DCW setting up a team to investigate the allegations. The team used Justdial and obtained contact information of spas operating in South Delhi.

"Within 24 hours, the team received over 15 calls and 32 WhatsApp messages from spas, with pictures of more than 150 young girls, along with the rates of their ‘services’," read an official statement issued by the DCW.

"While the team only requested details for spa service, the same was automatically construed as a request for s*x and the so-called spas immediately provided details regarding the illegal prostitution activities they were indulging in," it added.

Furthermore, the DCW has also issued a notice to the managing director of Justdial, seeking their presence before the commission on November 12. It has also asked the details explaining the company’s policy for background checks of the spas listed with them.

"The blatancy and impunity with which prostitution rackets are operating in the Capital is shocking. We have summoned Justdial to investigate their role in the matter and have also issued a notice to Delhi Police for immediately registering a FIR and arrest the people involved. The commission is against objectification and commercial s*xual exploitation of girls and their and shall leave no stone unturned to stop it," DCW Chairperson told Hindustan Times.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha