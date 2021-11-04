New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Diwali Puja with his family members and cabinet ministers at an event organised at Thyagraj Stadium in the National Capital on Thursday. The event was a part of Dilli ki Diwali celebrations where Delhi government cabinet ministers were also present. The Diwali puja was live telecasted.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, his wife Seema Sisodia and other cabinet ministers take part in Diwali puja event at Thyagraj Stadium," news agency ANI reported.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, his wife Seema Sisodia and other cabinet ministers take part in #Diwali puja event at Thyagraj Stadium.



The Puja Pandal in Thyagraj Stadium was a replica of the Ram Temple which is being constructed in Ayodhya. Earlier, CM Kejriwal also announced that Ayodhya would be included in the Chief Minister's pilgrimage plan of the Delhi government for senior citizens.

The Dilli ki Diwali programme was started in 2019 when the Aam Aadmi Party government organised a grand cultural event at Central Park in Connaught Place.

Last year, Kejriwal had performed the puja at the Akshardham temple. Kejriwal had recently visited Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram, and offered prayers there. He also took part in an "aarti" on the bank of the Saryu river.

AAP is fighting the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are scheduled early next year.

