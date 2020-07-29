The Delhi High court on Tuesday questioned the AAP government over its decreased testing capacity between July 15 and July 23 when the government is capable of conducting 11,000 RT-PCR tests a day.

The Delhi Chief Minister delinked the hotels that had tie-ups with hospitals to increase the COVID-19 beds in the national capital.(File photo)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed city officials to strictly follow the government's guideline to conduct RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test on patients who show COVID-19 symptoms but their test reports are negative.

The Delhi’s Chief Minister order comes two days after the Delhi High Court pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party government for conducting Rapid antigen Test (RAT) to detect the novel coronavirus despite its high rate of false-negative results.



"Existing guidelines say that if any patient's antigen test is negative but he or she has symptoms, RT-PCR test must be done. I directed the officers today to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines," tweeted Kejriwal on Wednesday.

The Delhi High Court also cited the results of the recent sero-survey carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control to question the government’s decision to go with rapid tests. The survey which was conducted between June 27 and July 10, revealed that 23.48% of Delhi residents had antibodies – which suggests that they may have at some point been exposed to the coronavirus.

RT-PCR is one of the most common tests for the detection of COVID-19. India follows the method of nasopharyngeal swabs collection for COVID-19 test. But, sometimes virus load is less in swabs. To ensure there is enough sample to conduct the right analysis, the RT-PCR test is done.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Chief Minister delinked the hotels that had tie-ups with hospitals to increase the COVID-19 beds in the national capital. The decision was taken in light of reducing numbers of COVID-19 patients in the union territory.

Kejriwal tweeted, "Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of COVID beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released."

Posted By: Simran Babbar