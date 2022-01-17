New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Monday flagged off bus service in the capital by inaugurating its first electric bus. The electric buses in the national capital will be made available for the public starting January 17.

"The first electric bus has started running on the roads of Delhi from today. 300 electric buses will soon be added to DTC's fleet. You must also contribute to this war against pollution by switching your vehicle to electric," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

"Delhi's First ELECTRIC BUS is here! BatteryBus. This is a new dawn in Delhi's Transport System. A significant step towards a pollution-free Delhi. It has ZERO emissions, can be charged in 1.5 hr & runs min. 120 km. Overall we'll have 2,000 such buses; 300 by April," Kejriwal said.

सभी दिल्लीवासियों को बधाई।



आज से दिल्ली की सड़कों पर पहली इलेक्ट्रिक बस चलनी शुरू हो गई है। DTC के बेड़े में जल्द ही 300 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें जुड़ेंगी।



आप भी अपने वाहन को इलेक्ट्रिक में स्विच कर प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ इस जंग में अपना योगदान ज़रूर दें। pic.twitter.com/7M2nTuvnsc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 17, 2022

As per the government, these new EC buses will have 12-meter-low floor have CCTV cameras, panic buttons enabled to ensure women safety as well as pink seats. Besides having GPS and live-tracking, these buses will have kneeling ramps for the differently-abled population, as per the Delhi government.

Delhi Government's pioneering initiative to combat air pollution in Delhi.



Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal flags off the first 100% electric bus on the roads of Delhi. 300 electric buses will be added to the fleet in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/nY5iB44uVb — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) January 17, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal, while inaugurating the bus service had said "It's an imp measure to control pollution; 300 such E-buses will start till April, the target is 2000. It'll cover a minimum distance of 120km; charging points are being arranged." The government is procuring many more buses including e-buses, he said.

The 100 new buses will be operated mostly on rural routes from Ghumanhera bus depot, he said, adding "We are committed to boost public transport ensuring people have buses for commute on a regular frequency."

Fifty more e-buses will arrive by the first or second week of February and all the efforts will be made to have 300 e-buses by April, Government stated.

