New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 infection. In an early morning Tweet, the 53-year-old said, however, said that he has "mild symptoms", adding that he has isolated himself at his home.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested," he said.

Kejriwal, who has held several political rallies in poll-bound Punjab and Uttarakhand over the past few days, has been on the forefront and leading Delhi's battle against the deadly infection.

Recently, the AAP chief had expressed concerns over the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital but urged Delhiites not to panic, saying cases are mild and the hospitalisation rate is low. However, he had stressed that his government is fully ready to tackle a possible third wave of the pandemic.

"We all have to be completely responsible, we must wear masks in public, follow social distancing and wash hands with soap. The variant (Omicron) is very very mild and your government will always, no matter what, stand with you, please do not panic," Kejriwal said in a virtual media briefing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.46 per cent as state Health Minister Satyendar Jain warned that Omicron variant is behind the surge in infections in the city and more restrictions will be implemented if the bed occupancy rate goes up.

According to the latest government data, only 420 (4.65 per cent) of the 9,029 beds in Delhi hospitals are occupied. As many as 124 patients need oxygen, while seven are on ventilator support.

With one more fatality, the death toll due to coronavirus in the city has risen to 25,100. Nine COVID-19 deaths were reported in the city in December last year, and seven in November, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September. A total of 63,477 tests -- 57,813 RT-PCR tests -- were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma